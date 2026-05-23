Video shows fish start jumping seconds before humpback whale bursts through bubble-net trap

A TikTok video is giving viewers a front-row seat to one of the ocean's cleverest hunting strategies.

Fish begin leaping frantically from the water moments before a humpback whale bursts upward through a ring of bubbles, turning a tightly packed school into an easy meal. The dramatic sequence captures a split-second warning sign before the whale surfaces with its mouth wide open.

In the clip, the creator (@worldofwater5) explains that the whale is using a feeding technique known as bubble-net fishing.

By blowing bubbles in a circle around a group of fish, the whale creates what is essentially a wall of foam. The fish panic and crowd together into a dense cluster near the center, making it much easier for the whale to surge upward from below and scoop up large amounts of prey in a single pass.

In this case, the footage appears to show a lone whale carrying out the maneuver. Humpback whales, however, are also known to cooperate in groups, working together to create larger bubble nets in open water.

Right before the whale appeared, some of the fish started jumping out of the water. As the creator wrote in the caption, "The fish jumping is the warning sign."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Humpback whales are highly strategic hunters capable of sophisticated and coordinated behavior.

Bubble-net feeding is considered one of the most remarkable hunting techniques in the animal world because it combines timing, communication, and problem-solving. Footage like this gives people a rare look at behavior that often unfolds far from shore and mostly out of sight.

It also highlights how often humans now find themselves close to major wildlife events. With more people carrying phones, cameras, and drones on boats and coastlines, encounters that once went unseen are now being documented and shared online in real time.

At the same time, human activity is also reshaping the ocean conditions behind those encounters.

Rising ocean temperatures are changing where bait fish gather in some regions, which can shift where humpback whales feed and migrate. Busy waterways, commercial fishing, and increased marine traffic can also bring people and whales into closer contact.

That matters for humans as well as wildlife. Healthy whale populations play an important role in marine ecosystems and support tourism economies in many coastal communities.

But whales also face growing risks when feeding areas overlap with ships, underwater noise, and abandoned fishing gear.

Scientists and conservation groups already monitor humpback populations and work to reduce threats such as ship strikes and fishing-line entanglement. Many whale-watching areas also enforce rules designed to keep vessels far enough away for animals to feed, surface, and travel safely.

For the public, one of the biggest takeaways from the video is awareness.

If fish suddenly begin jumping and a circular patch of bubbles appears on the water, it may signal that a whale is about to surface nearby.

Boaters and wildlife watchers are generally advised to slow down, maintain a respectful distance, and avoid chasing feeding whales for a closer look.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.