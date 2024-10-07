Researchers issue warning after observing troubling behavior shift in lizard species — here's what it could mean for the future

The difference in flight distances for a lizard may not seem groundbreaking, but this is the tip of the iceberg.

When considering the ways that humans impact the lives of animals, it's easy to think primarily about habitat destruction. But a recent study found that the mere physical presence of humans in an area can significantly shift the behavior and prey response of animals.

What did the study find?

The study, titled "Tourism influences escape behavior of lizards in relationship with human clothing color," was published in the Scientific Reports journal from Nature.

Researchers examined the behavior of the endemic Cyprus rock agama, a native lizard species, in order to see the way its anti-predation behaviors might vary based on human presence and, specifically, with different shirt colors.

They did this by measuring the alert and flight distances — where a lizard initiates defensive responses in reaction to a perceived threat — in several areas.

They found that alert distances for the agamas in tourist areas were significantly shorter than those in non-tourist areas, indicating that the lizards had become accustomed to tourist presence in those areas.

Additionally, in non-tourist areas, the alert response was significantly heightened when the human observer wore a red shirt as compared to a neutral shirt. This indicated that the red shirt, likely because it is more distinct in a natural environment, triggered a more intense predator response.

Why are these findings concerning?

The difference in flight distances for a lizard may not seem groundbreaking, but this is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the myriad ways humans unknowingly change the behavior of the species around them.

"These findings are crucial for both animal behavior research and tourism, as tourism leads to changes in the natural habitats of animals, impacting food availability and predator communities," the researchers wrote. "These environmental shifts can render many species intolerant to increased human presence, resulting in biodiversity loss … [and] affecting individual conditions and population dynamics."

They also explained that these changes may be cyclical in nature, writing: "Tourists can inadvertently enhance lizard safety by forming a human barrier, deterring predators. However, once the tourist season concludes, lizards may become more susceptible to predation. Therefore, the increase in tourism can have adverse effects on lizard populations."

What's being done with these results?

The researchers explained that these findings, as well as future studies, could help to "prevent negative impacts on rare and protected lizard species" by helping researchers and policymakers determine appropriate distances, attire requirements, and more in order to form adequate protective buffer zones.

But whether it's a lizard, deer, or grizzly bear, keeping a safe distance from wild animals is the best strategy to keep both ourselves and these animals safe.

