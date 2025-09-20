Travel expert speaks out on sad truth behind popular tourist activity: 'No one talks about the mistreatment'

"This has to stop!"

For thousands of years, animals have been used by humans for entertainment and labor.

An example of the latter is the use of horses to pull heavy carriages of people through cities across the globe.

TikToker and travel blogger TravelWithJulian (@travelwithjulian) pointed out this unfortunate trend in Cartagena, Colombia.

Overlaid on a video of a clearly struggling horse tugging a carriage on the concrete are the words, "No one talks about the mistreatment that horses in Cartagena suffer from carrying the weight of people."

The TikToker is right, as horse-drawn carriages are heavily romanticized. Tourists are often ignorant of the impacts these rides have on the voiceless animals.

In the caption, TravelWithJulian (@travelwithjulian) cited reasons to avoid these tourist activities.

"These horses work long hours in the extreme heat with little rest," they said. "There have been multiple reports of neglect and exhaustion."

He suggests exploring the city on foot or by bike as alternative options, stating these modes of transportation are cheaper and cruelty-free.

PETA stated that these horses forced into labor have to work in extreme weather conditions around traffic, where they can inhale fumes and have leg problems from walking on hard surfaces.

The animal advocacy group also noted that horses are easily scared, and several horse-drawn carriage deaths and injuries have occurred as a result.

In September 2025, for example, Central Park tourists had to jump from a horse-drawn carriage when a horse "panicked and bolted," per a PETA factsheet.

Multiple people were injured, and the driver was thrown to the ground.

In July 2022, a carriage-pulling horse was euthanized after getting spooked, causing an accident at Henry Ford's Greenfield Village, per the same factsheet. These are only two of many horse-drawn carriage-related injuries to humans and animals.

TikTok users were disheartened in the comment section of TravelWithJulian's video. They made their heartbreak known.

"Animals are not for people's entertainment!" one exclaimed.

Another passionately said, "This has to stop! These animals deserve better."

