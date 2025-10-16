Experts work to resurrect imperiled creature that was once abundant in US: 'Everybody rallies behind them'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

"These little guys have a way of getting that attention."

It is continually proven that time, effort, and funds allocated to climate action are an effective way to protect the planet and promote biodiversity

The Fort Worth Zoo is leading its own conservation efforts, bringing back an endearing species that was once a staple for Texans.

According to the Fort Worth Report, since 2011, the zoo has been propelling efforts to repopulate the horned lizard through a conservation program.

While the horned lizard, also known as a horny toad or horntoad, was once collected in bucketfuls by Texan kids, their proliferation has seriously dwindled. Now, they are listed as a threatened species in Texas.

Due to so many people's connection to these little lizards in their childhood, the zoo's curator, Diane Barber, explains that it's easier to get people to rally behind them, as opposed to other reptiles or amphibians. 

"These little guys have a way of getting that attention and breaking barriers," Barber said, per the Fort Worth Report.

Intervening in species recovery is no empty endeavor. A conservation project taking place in the Caribbean has brought back over 12 different species from the edge of extinction. In California, the spotting of a group of elusive gray wolves proved that efforts to protect this endangered species were effective.

While caring about all threatened animals is ideal, special critters like the horned lizard are vital to conservation efforts, as they move the species' protection into the public zeitgeist, encouraging everyone to take local action

The University of Texas at Austin explains that these iconic reptiles have coexisted with humans for thousands of years, even being depicted in some cultures' petroglyphs and pottery. 

"Everybody rallies behind them," said Kira Gangbin, a Texas Christian University doctoral student studying horned lizards. "They're serving as this poster child of conservation," she continued, as quoted by the Fort Worth Report.

Though the horned lizard is being reintegrated into the wild, there are still hiccups in their ability to survive. Namely, fire ants are a major threat to the species' survival.

Technology aimed at tracking these camouflage-heavy reptiles is helping researchers keep track of their whereabouts and better learn the steps needed to further protect them.

"If you can successfully preserve horned lizards, you are also successfully preserving other Texas species that rely on the same habitat," said TCU Professor Dean Williams, per the Fort Worth Report.

x