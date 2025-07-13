Officials issue sweeping new fishing rules on popular waterways: 'Conditions can lead to additional mortality'

"There are lots of lakes and reservoirs to fish at as well."

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks passed a ban on sport fishing after 2 p.m. in several areas in the state's southwest.

The ban looks to protect rainbow and brown trout as well as other vulnerable fish species during periods of high water temperatures.

As Big Fish reported, the ban includes popular fly fishing spots along the Gallatin, Madison, and Jefferson rivers. When water temperatures rise above 68 degrees Fahrenheit, even responsible catch-and-release practices aren't safe for sensitive fish species.

This ban is beneficial because river levels have been low and temperatures have been high. In heavily fished areas, fish struggle to survive after they're caught because there is less oxygen available.

The department advises anglers to go fishing around dawn, limit fight time, use rubber nets, and quickly release fish once caught. It refers to this ban as a "hoot owl" restriction because you're only allowed to fish when "owls are hooting."

Proactive fishing management measures are crucial to preserving long-term fishing resources. Fishing is an integral part of Montana culture, so conserving river health is essential in caring for the natural ecosystem and local communities that rely on fishing tourism.

Montana anglers should consult FWP to stay up to date on restrictions. If weather conditions don't improve, additional changes are possible.

While such bans may frustrate people looking for summer recreation, hunting and fishing restrictions play a vital role in preserving biodiversity and promoting community health.

Limiting fishing during unsafe times helps ensure that fishing will be allowed in the future. These bans also support local food systems by promoting sustainable fishing practices for species caught for consumption.

Before you go fishing, learn about the fish in rivers and lakes you plan to visit so that you're aware of any conservation issues. Follow state and local restrictions, and ensure that your family and friends are also aware of them.

"This helps fish get through this time of year when conditions can lead to additional mortality," Morgan Jacobsen of FWP explained.

He also shared that there are waterways not affected by the restrictions.

"There are lots of lakes and reservoirs to fish at as well, where water temperatures can be cooler in places and provide a refuge for fish during these hot times of the year," Jacobsen said.

