Homeowners hit with massive lawsuit for alleged destructive act to improve views: 'You can't just replace them'

"This can also have an adverse effect on people's health and well-being."

A group of homeowners is being sued for cutting down ecologically significant trees, according to KING 5.

The municipality of King County, Washington, is seeking $7 million in damages for the cutting of 142 trees in the protected Grand Ridge Park.

"When you cut material trees from a canopy like that, you can't just replace them," said local environmental scientist Geoffrey Donovan, per KING. "It's not something you can get a 50-year-old tree, buy it at the store, and put it in place, so this is going to be decades to heal the ecological harm these actions have caused."

The act was spotted thanks to trail cameras that had been set up by neighbors for wildlife sighting. The shocking footage shows the felled tree hurtling through the forest and toward the road, potentially posing a threat to those passing. Luckily, the tree didn't make it that far.

It is assumed that the trees were cut to improve the Issaquah homeowners' view of nearby West Tiger Mountain. Incidentally, the proposed fine includes the value of the home increased by the improved sightlines.

Trail cameras are vital tools for monitoring wildlife population health that can inform better habitat protection. In this case, the cameras have been able to capture forest destruction directly and help enforcement of protections.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Trees play a vital role in preventing soil erosion, especially in instances like this where the trees are growing on a hillside. Deep root systems can keep moisture and soil in place that would otherwise be washed away with rain. Mature trees also sequester carbon, thus tamping down destructive weather patterns like floods. Forests improve air quality and reduce temperature thanks to shade and transpiration.

Taking strong local action for trees can be as simple as joining nearby conservation groups in planting initiatives and volunteer forestry care.

Despite the evidence, it will take some time for Grand Ridge Park to recover, and there are many costs to the loss of mature trees in the meantime.

"There's the ecological impact, so the impact on the trees, animals, and plants in the ecosystem," said Donovan, per KING. "You're also going to see an impact on the stormwater runoff, which is going to impact water quality. This can also have an adverse effect on people's health and well-being."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



