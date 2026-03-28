Gardener shares footage of unexpected visitors in their blooming flower garden: 'Absolute perfection'

One Colorado homeowner was excited to show off video footage of some of the wild visitors that they regularly see in their yard thanks to a decision to rewild with native plants.

"Wild turkeys periodically wander through our yard," the original poster said in the r/GardenWild subreddit.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The video shows at least five turkeys and possibly more; it is difficult to tell among the blooming flowers in the beautiful yard. They are digging in the mulch beside a picturesque bench.

"Near where they are digging are cosmos, salvia, caryopteris, chamaebatiaria, nepta, and solidago," the original poster wrote. "We eventually decided to add a two foot tall metal edging along the cosmos bed to protect them from being dug up."

The fact that the turkeys are frequent-enough visitors that the OP had to plan around their digging habits speaks to the health of the ecosystem they created. Gardening with native plants invites a range of fascinating and beneficial species to your yard, from tiny pollinators to birds and amphibians — and sometimes even larger animals that can be magical to see so close to home. One Australian gardener, for example, captured video of a bandicoot in their yard.

There are many other benefits to gardening with native plants. Native plants require less water than other options, including traditional grass lawns, because they have adapted to local rainfall.

For similar reasons, they don't need much care to thrive, so you won't need to do as much maintenance, which can save time.

Depending on your choice of native plants, you can provide food for pollinators, which are great for both ecosystems and agriculture.

Commenters loved the video of the turkeys among the wildflowers. "The turkeys are super cool! But your yard is absolute perfection! I'd never get anything done," one user said.

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