Homeowner goes to toss trash and finds exhausted mother opossum trapped with her nursing babies

A routine trip to the trash turned into an unexpected wildlife rescue after a homeowner found a mother opossum and her babies stuck in an upright garbage can.

In a post in the Reddit forum r/Opossums, the homeowner said they made the startling discovery while using the trash can.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"I went to throw something into my upright trashcan when I found a new mother opossum and her babies," the original poster wrote. The babies were still nursing, and the mother appeared exhausted after being stuck in the container for an unknown length of time.

The homeowner said they laid the can down beside the house so the animals could get out, and left food and water nearby.

Commenters pointed to a common problem: Tall, upright trash cans can become traps for wildlife, especially when lids are left open, or bins are easy to climb into but hard to escape.

"She prob had planned to use it for nesting and got trapped! … If she takes up residence anywhere else, like under your deck, it will just be for a short time while she's nesting with babies," said one user.

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Many wildlife emergencies are linked, at least in part, to human environments. Animals searching for food, shelter, or a safe place to rest often end up navigating yards, garages, roads, and trash bins that were never designed with them in mind.

Wildlife conflicts tend to increase when trash or food is accessible, which can lead to property messes, stressful encounters, and unnecessary harm to animals.

Keeping lids tightly closed, avoiding overfilled bins, and storing cans in a garage or shed when possible can help prevent those outcomes.

If you use tall outdoor bins, checking them before moving or emptying them can help too.

"That's so lucky you found her!" wrote one commenter, to which the OP responded, "It was such happenstance, I never use that bin. One of those things that helps you believe in fate, or crazy good luck on her part."

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