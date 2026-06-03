Mystery snake found under a stone in Chiang Mai sends Reddit into high-stakes ID mode

"How big is the stone it is under?"

A snake found "under a stone" in Chiang Mai, Thailand, sparked an outsized response on Reddit, where a single identification post has drawn over 2,500 upvotes and more than 80 comments.

In Thailand, figuring out exactly what kind of snake you're looking at can be more than a matter of curiosity. The post appeared on r/whatsthissnake, with the original poster appropriately asking, "What is this snake?"

With two close-up images to go off of, commenters quickly shifted into careful ID mode. Thailand has numerous medically important snakes — such as cobras, kraits, vipers, and pit vipers — so users treated the request as potentially high-stakes rather than as casual wildlife spotting.

The overwhelming response was that it is an Ophiophagus hannah, more famously known as a king cobra, which is definitely a snake you want to avoid.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"How big is the stone it is under????? (This is the largest venomous snake in the world lol)," one Redditor wrote. The OP responded, "Yeah, not just a stone, I mean I said 'under a rock', but actually he was under the rubble, with bricks and a piece of concrete."

Ordinary human activity can create sudden wildlife encounters. Lifting stones, clearing brush, gardening, farming, or expanding into natural areas can disturb animals that use cool, protected spaces for shelter.

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That overlap is becoming more common in many parts of the world as human development alters landscapes and pushes people and wildlife into closer contact. Even when a snake is not aggressive, surprising it in a hiding place can put both the person and the animal at risk.

Misidentifying a snake can lead to opposite but equally dangerous outcomes. People may panic and kill a harmless species, or they may dismiss a medically important one as harmless and get too close. Wildlife encounters aren't always dramatic, but they can become consequential quickly — especially in places where venomous species are part of the local environment.

If you're moving rocks, debris, or landscaping materials in snake-prone areas, wear sturdy shoes and gloves and check carefully before reaching into hidden spaces. Nighttime visibility also matters, especially in regions where dangerous species are active after dark.

If a snake is inside a home, near children, or in another high-risk location, contact a local wildlife rescuer, animal control service, or trained snake handler, if one is available. Online ID groups can be helpful for general guidance, but they are not a substitute for emergency help or on-the-ground assistance.

If anyone is bitten by an unknown snake, the right response is immediate medical attention. In places like Thailand, treating an unidentified snake as potentially dangerous is the safest assumption.

While the encounter was potentially dangerous for the OP, it was also very exciting, and the commenters were glad that they shared the photos. "One of the coolest posts I've seen here," one person wrote.

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