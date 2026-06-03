Homeowner comes back to find 'angry' hognose snake guarding the front door

A homeowner got an unexpectedly dramatic welcome on returning home to find a snake on the front step in full defensive mode — neck flared and looking more like a tiny cobra than a common backyard reptile.

A Reddit post on r/snakes titled, "I came home to this angry guy near my front door," included a video of the snake holding its ground in a striking defensive pose.

The homeowner added, "Pretty sure it's a eastern hognose snake."

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Commenters were quick to confirm the identification. Eastern hognose snakes are well known for their theatrical behavior when startled, including flattening their necks and hissing.

The intimidating display is mostly a bluff. The species is generally considered harmless to humans, and when that act fails, hognose snakes are known to flip belly-up and pretend to be dead.

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As neighborhoods expand and natural spaces are fragmented by roads, lawns, and development, animals that once moved through uninterrupted habitat are more likely to turn up on porches, sidewalks, and driveways.

If you find a snake near your door, give it space. Most snakes, including eastern hognose snakes, want to avoid people and will move along on their own if they are not approached or handled.

Homeowners can also reduce tense encounters by watching where they step, keeping entryways clear of clutter, and learning which nonvenomous species are common in their area. That can make it easier to respond calmly rather than instinctively.

If a snake is in a spot where it could be harmed — or where people or pets might disturb it — local animal control or a licensed wildlife relocator may be the best option. Trying to move it yourself is usually not worth the risk, even with harmless species.

"Super Lucky Drama Noodle!!" one Redditor said of the hognose snake.

"How he has the audacity to have an attitude when he doesn't pay bills is wild!" another joked.

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