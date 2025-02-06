  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials launch investigation after developer destroys off-limits area: 'Such arrogance'

"To destroy pristine [habitat] and wildlife is just unconscionable."

by Sara Traynor
“To destroy pristine [habitat] and wildlife is just unconscionable.”

Photo Credit: iStock

A complaint was submitted to Pierce County, Washington, officials in October 2024 regarding destructive land development.

The complaint, issued by Kirk Kirkland, reported that "the work includes the excavation of shoreline [and] the clearing and grubbing of wetlands …" all without a permit.

The Tacoma Rescue Mission, a local organization that provides shelter for people without housing, was clearing the land for 289 tiny homes, according to The Suburban Times

The site was inspected immediately and the concerned citizen's fears turned out to be true. Inspectors said, "They … removed vegetation on the wetland side of the road for no apparent reason."

According to The Suburban Times, such an excavation requires a permit from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The county's Environmental Coalition is against a permit of any kind. It argued further development would harm the local flora and fauna, including one endangered species of squirrel and Garry Oak trees.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

Residents of Pierce County are concerned. 

"Such arrogance," one commenter on The Suburban Times article wrote, "to believe that what they want to do is more important than the law dealing with development near wetlands and the trees … which are protected."

Unfortunately, this kind of thing isn't uncommon. In Ontario, Canada, a man cleared out land without government approval, destroying the eastern foxsnakes' protected habitat

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

It can be discouraging to see such disregard for the planet. However, government responses in both of these scenarios give some hope. 

In the case of the foxsnakes' habitat, the culprit was convicted and fined $25,000. In Pierce County, violators are also fined thousands of dollars for encroaching upon protected species' natural habitats. However, it's unclear whether continued development was permitted.

It wasn't just the government that intervened. It was concerned citizens who spoke out, raised awareness for these issues, and demanded action. The comments on The Suburban Times article tell you all you need to know: "To destroy pristine [habitat] and wildlife is just unconscionable."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x