Officials launch investigation after developer destroys off-limits area: 'Such arrogance'

"To destroy pristine [habitat] and wildlife is just unconscionable."

A complaint was submitted to Pierce County, Washington, officials in October 2024 regarding destructive land development.

The complaint, issued by Kirk Kirkland, reported that "the work includes the excavation of shoreline [and] the clearing and grubbing of wetlands …" all without a permit.

The Tacoma Rescue Mission, a local organization that provides shelter for people without housing, was clearing the land for 289 tiny homes, according to The Suburban Times.

The site was inspected immediately and the concerned citizen's fears turned out to be true. Inspectors said, "They … removed vegetation on the wetland side of the road for no apparent reason."

According to The Suburban Times, such an excavation requires a permit from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The county's Environmental Coalition is against a permit of any kind. It argued further development would harm the local flora and fauna, including one endangered species of squirrel and Garry Oak trees.

Residents of Pierce County are concerned.

"Such arrogance," one commenter on The Suburban Times article wrote, "to believe that what they want to do is more important than the law dealing with development near wetlands and the trees … which are protected."

Unfortunately, this kind of thing isn't uncommon. In Ontario, Canada, a man cleared out land without government approval, destroying the eastern foxsnakes' protected habitat.

It can be discouraging to see such disregard for the planet. However, government responses in both of these scenarios give some hope.

In the case of the foxsnakes' habitat, the culprit was convicted and fined $25,000. In Pierce County, violators are also fined thousands of dollars for encroaching upon protected species' natural habitats. However, it's unclear whether continued development was permitted.

It wasn't just the government that intervened. It was concerned citizens who spoke out, raised awareness for these issues, and demanded action. The comments on The Suburban Times article tell you all you need to know: "To destroy pristine [habitat] and wildlife is just unconscionable."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.