Researchers issue warning over concerning mountain phenomenon: 'Anomalies'

Researchers are alarmed by the lack of snow in the Hindu Kush Himalayas, which could have dire effects on the region. According to a study in the journal Nature, "moderate to severe snow droughts were observed in 2008, 2011, 2015, and 2016" in several regions. It's linked to a decline in "snow cover days and snow cover persistence anomalies."

The study is based on data from 2002 to 2018.

What's happening?

The region's temperature has increased 0.74 degrees Celsius (33 degrees Fahrenheit) above the world's average. According to the study, "under these warming scenarios, the snow cover extent (SCE) of the HKH has remarkably declined by -1.25 ± 1.13% annually, with spring SCE showing a significant declining trend of -1.04 ± 0.97%."

While the current average snow cover days in the Hindu Kush Himalayas is 102 days, it's expected to decline by about five days every decade. It's also estimated to decrease by 10 days every decade in the future.

The Hindu Kush Himalayas have been a prime spot for rising temperatures. While extreme weather events like droughts were already going to happen, according to journalist and tech investor Molly Wood, the rising temperatures intensify them.

Why is a decline in snow concerning?

Melting snow is a crucial source for drinking water, agriculture, hydropower, and horticulture. Less snow means less water for these needs. Melting snow also adds to groundwater and surface water.

Additionally, snow is a driver of the local economy, such as skiing. In the U.S., the 2023-24 ski season brought in $59 billion for the economy. Unfortunately, snow droughts are happening in the U.S., too, hurting local economies.

What's being done about declining snow?

According to Nature, snow droughts remain "under-observed" in the Hindu Kush Himalayas. The researchers believe it's critical to monitor the region for better water management and agricultural practices.

It's vital to explore critical climate issues, such as snow droughts, to better understand how to combat these problems.

