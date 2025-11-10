Experts confirm rare creature's remarkable comeback from brink of extinction: 'This revival is significant'

An elusive high-altitude amphibian is rebounding from the brink of extinction thanks to local conservation efforts in the Himalayas.

New Arena India reported that the Himalayan salamander is enjoying a stunning revival in the Bengal hills. The salamander's numbers dwindled perilously low because of extensive habitat destruction, especially the wetlands they are wholly dependent upon for breeding. Sometimes called the "Guardians of the Mist" because of their preferred habitat, salamanders are key indicator species since they can only breed in water free of pollutants. Their presence denotes a healthy ecosystem.

"This revival is significant not only for the species but for the entire mountain ecosystem," explained Devesh Pandey of India's Forest Service.

The Himalayan salamander plays an important role in the ecosystem as an eco-engineer, predator, and prey. Their constant burrowing aerates and boosts the health of the soil, their feeding keeps insect populations in check, and they are a food source for several larger predators. By establishing designated breeding sites and including local stakeholders in the broader effort to protect them, the Himalayan salamander's future is looking much brighter.

It's an especially welcome development given the bleak outlook for amphibian species worldwide. According to Mongabay, about 40% of the roughly 8,000 recorded amphibian species are in danger of extinction. Loss of wetlands and disease are big factors, but a warming atmosphere is another key threat. Amphibians at high altitudes are the most vulnerable, as there's nowhere left for them to go once an area becomes uninhabitable.

Still, some promising developments offer hope for amphibians. In Colorado, the wild boreal toad is making a comeback after a successful reintroduction. Similarly, a rare frog presumed extinct turned up alive and well in Ecuador after a century-long absence. Nature is resilient when given a chance.

The story underscores the importance of involving local communities in effective conservation work. As a conservationist pointed out to New Arena India, "locals now oppose even the slightest disturbance to these animals."

