Off-trail hiker finds earthworm appearing to be 'easily a foot long' deep in Oregon Coast wilderness

A person on the Oregon Coast made an unusual discovery while exploring away from the trail in a remote wilderness area.

The photo, shared to Reddit's r/whatsthisbug community, documented a blue-and-pink worm far bigger than what many people are used to seeing in a garden bed or on a sidewalk after rain.

The original poster claimed the colorful worm was "easily a foot long."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Several commenters suggested it was an Oregon Giant Earthworm.

The post highlighted how surprising wildlife encounters can happen even in places that seem untouched. Giant earthworms are rare enough to feel almost unbelievable to many people, because most everyday worm sightings involve much smaller species.

Moments like this can spark public interest in biodiversity. A single bizarre photo can prompt people to pay closer attention to the ground beneath their feet and to the hidden organisms that help ecosystems function.

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If you come across an unfamiliar creature, avoid moving it or transporting soil or plant matter from the site. That helps reduce the risk of spreading organisms to new places.

Cleaning boots, tires, and gear after outdoor trips is another practical step, especially when traveling between forests, parks, and coastal habitats.

Community science platforms and nature forums can be helpful for identifying species by sharing clear photos and location details. Local extension offices or wildlife agencies may also be able to help with identification.

"​​Wikipedia says this species hasn't been sighted since 2008. You might want to report this to someone," one commenter urged.

Another commenter wrote, "Wow, what an absolutely beautiful creature."

About a month after their original post, OP shared, "Update: Reached out to and heard back from the Xerces Foundation. They agree that it looks like an Oregon Giant Earthworm, but have asked that I put it on iNaturalist to see what the community has to say."

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