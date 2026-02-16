High-tech tools take fight against trafficking to the next level

There's still a long way to go before the industry is extinguished.

A variety of emerging tools and tactics for fighting wildlife trafficking are helping officials protect vulnerable species.

The Conversation reported on the groundbreaking technologies, including artificial intelligence programs, advanced digital tools, enhanced detection, and more. With these, officials can better identify wildlife trafficking and prevent it before animals are moved to another country.

According to the Global Environment Facility, the illegal market generates $7-23 billion annually. The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime reports that over 4,000 species are affected; roughly 3,250 are vulnerable or endangered.

Despite decades of concerted efforts to stop trafficking, criminals continue to displace and sell these animals. But new tools are moving the needle in the right direction.

Advanced X-ray cargo screeners, AI programs that identify animal species from descriptions, portable DNA testers, and handheld timber identification scanners help officials intercept illegal shipments.

It can be difficult to identify endangered species and search every cargo shipment, but these technologies make it easier to spot trafficking.

Other useful tools are bolstering officials' understanding of the market so they can spot illegal trade early. The World Wildlife Fund and similar organizations have partnered with dozens of the world's largest tech companies to monitor online listings, creating the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online.

Using AI, the group can identify posts with code words or vague descriptions that fly under the radar. Between March 2018 and September 2024, the coalition blocked over 24 million prohibited listings.

Software tools can also analyze wildlife permits and shipping manifests to flag suspicious species names, unusually heavy cargo, strangely priced shipments, and sketchy shipping routes.

There are even tools to help enforcement officers navigate global wildlife laws. Countries can have wildly different regulations concerning exporting certain species, moving animals, or allowing them in. These tools create a sort of database that compiles laws for easier navigation.

The last technology The Conversation touched on was a strategy developed to identify which species need better protection and which are most vulnerable to trafficking.

These incredible tools are helping authorities protect vulnerable species, global ecosystems, and communities affected by corruption.

There's still a long way to go before the illicit industry is extinguished, but these advancements are creating a safer, healthier future for everyone, including animals that can stay in their rightful homes.

