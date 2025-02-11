Officials seek tips after ancient formation defaced at state park: 'It really breaks my heart'

"When found they should be banned from every state and national park."

High Cliff State Park, known for its stunning views of Lake Winnebago and eponymous limestone cliffs, recently made news for another reason.

The natural wonder was defaced with graffiti. Wisconsin authorities have asked for the public's help to locate suspects, reported WTAQ.

The limestone cliffs of the Niagara Escarpment formed on the bottom of ancient seas millions of years ago. The site was once sacred to the Siouan tribe, who built effigy mounds nearby.

A hiker discovered the vandalism near the Indian Mound Trail and reported it to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

According to WTAQ, vandalism is occasionally found in the park, but this incident is much more significant. The graffiti will be challenging to remove because it's on the cliff face and not easily accessible.

"It is kind of a big deal because it is a state natural area and they are destroying or defacing the natural area," Daniel Denault, a DNR conservation warden, told WTAQ.

Experiencing natural areas such as High Cliff State Park can be healthy and enriching. Firsthand encounters expand our understanding of the natural world and reinforce the importance of climate awareness as a tool to protect these breathtaking sites.

It is vital to explore with respect by adhering to the "leave no trace" principle of conservation.

Unfortunately, vandalism is all too common. Hikers recently found defaced rocks in Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park and Grand Canyon National Park. The time and money spent cleaning graffiti should be used to preserve these natural wonders for future generations.

These selfish incidents not only permanently damage and detract from the beauty of the parks, but they also prevent others from experiencing it when authorities are forced to close sites in order to protect them.

Friends of High Cliff State Park, a nonprofit group that promotes and supports the park, had recently posted photos of the cliffs on Facebook. "Really sad. I mean, really sad that someone would do that," Beth Braun, a board member, told WTAQ.

"We're trying to promote the park, and get people to come to the park, and enjoy the park, and then someone does something like this," she said.

"When found they should be banned from every state and national park," a user commented on a Facebook post about the vandalism. "This is totally unacceptable."

"It really breaks my heart how little respect some people have for nature," another wrote.

