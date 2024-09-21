Visitor upset after natural national monument forced to close due to vandalism: 'People have such little respect'

Actions of tourists have even led to potentially permanent closures.

With more than 33,000 acres to explore, Bandelier National Monument receives hundreds of thousands of visitors every year and economically enriches local communities. However, the thoughtless actions of others put one visitor's ability to experience the park in jeopardy.

In the subreddit r/NationalPark, a Redditor posted a photo of the entrance to Cave Kiva, a location that a park sign explains is sacred to the Ancestral Pueblo people.

"Leave it as is so you and others can appreciate its significant story," the National Park Service states.

Sadly, it's clear that someone (or someones) disregarded the instructions, preventing others from learning from and enjoying the site. A "closed due to vandalism" sign is plastered over part of the Cave Kiva explainer.

"Why do people feel the need to ruin things?" the original poster vented.

"People have such little respect," one commenter wrote.

Other national parks have also grappled with cases of vandalism. At Montezuma Castle National Monument, for example, rangers had to encase tree bases in protective cut-resistant burlap. While some may not believe carving into trees is a big deal, doing so can weaken them, making them vulnerable to diseases and pests.

Actions of tourists have even led to potentially permanent closures.

"Got excited to visit [Grand Falls] when I moved to AZ just to find it's been closed, likely permanently, due to trash," another commenter shared.

According to The Arizona Republic, the Navajo Nation closed the iconic "chocolate waterfalls" to tourists after residents — and the local ecosystem and waterways — were disturbed by off-roading into restricted areas, the harassment of livestock, and litter.

In this case, as the OP explained, other parts of Bandelier were open for them to enjoy, and they "did not disappoint." Nonetheless, the cave's closure was a poignant reminder that preserving the beauty and history of natural spaces and cultural sites begins with respect.

"Destroying history is an attack on all of us," one Redditor suggested.

"This is one of the things I hate seeing in national parks. … It ruins the experience for everyone else," another person agreed.

