Officials sound alarm after disease-carrying threat disperses across major region: 'Threaten public health'

Scientists discovered a plethora of pathogens, including West Nile virus and dengue, in wind-borne mosquitoes flying high over two West African nations.

The findings indicate that these mosquitoes can spread these illnesses far away from their launch point.

What's happening?

A study published in the journal PNAS detailed how a team collected high-flying mosquitoes that engage in wind-borne migration and can travel long distances.

The researchers collected 1,017 female mosquitoes representing 61 species using nets suspended from helium balloons at 120 to 290 meters above ground over Mali and Ghana.

The mosquitoes were then tested, and 21 mosquito-borne pathogens were identified— including dengue and West Nile virus.

It was concluded that the pathogens carried by high-altitude wind-borne mosquitoes are capable of infecting hosts far away from the mosquitoes' departure locations.

Why is this study important?

"Mosquito-borne diseases threaten public health and food security," the scientists stated.

For instance, about one in four people infected with dengue will get sick, per the Centers for Disease Control. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and dizziness, and the illness can result in death if not treated promptly.

As the planet continues to warm, mosquitoes are spreading their range and taking advantage of longer active seasons. This translates into higher risks for mosquito-borne illnesses.

We are already seeing evidence of this: The World Mosquito Program called 2024 the "worst year for dengue cases on record," for instance.

What's being done about mosquito-borne diseases?

Scientists have made strides in preventative vaccinations for some mosquito-borne illnesses in recent years. A one-dose malaria vaccine, for example, has demonstrated 90% protection against the disease.

Researchers are also developing mosquito nets that are more effective at protecting people from bites.

Two types of net distributed in Burkina Faso, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, and other countries with heightened malaria risks have been estimated to save tens of thousands of lives since their launch.

