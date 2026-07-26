Hero dog in Tuscany, Italy, is killed after leaping at a wolf to save a 2-year-old boy

"She was always a scaredy-cat who barked at strangers, but in that moment she was fearless."

A family dog in Tuscany is being remembered as a hero after sacrificing her life to protect a toddler from a charging wolf.

Destiny, a 7-year-old crossbreed, reportedly jumped between the predator and a 2-year-old boy who was playing in his garden. Destiny's brave act gave the child enough time to escape unharmed.

What happened?

According to the Daily Express, the incident took place on July 18 in Orbicciano, a village near Camaiore in Italy's Tuscany region, as the boy's parents, Paula and Tommaso, were getting a barbecue ready.

The reports said the wolf entered the family's garden, then approached the child. Destiny, whom the family described as normally timid, responded by moving in front of the wolf and barking at it.

The animal grabbed Destiny by the throat and pulled her into the nearby woods. The boy escaped injury, and Paula sustained minor injuries when she ran to protect her son and attempt to save the dog.

Seven years earlier, the family had rescued Destiny after she had been abandoned in a sack as a puppy.

Why does it matter?

Destiny's actions likely prevented a far worse outcome.

Citing an environmental group's warning about roughly 1,000 wolves in Tuscany, the Daily Express said the incident highlights concerns about wildlife encounters in places such as homes and gardens where children and pets may be nearby.

As human development expands further into wild habitats, dangerous interactions like this are becoming more common. While most wildlife attacks happen after an animal is startled and responds by defending itself, this is one of the heartbreaking instances when a predator's natural instincts put a family at risk.

What's being done?

Residents can work with local officials and conservation groups to balance wildlife protection with public safety. If you're looking for ways to get involved where you live, check out the TCD Guide's page on taking local action.

For Destiny's family, the meaning of her final moments is painfully clear. "She saved me and my son," Tommaso told local reporters. "She was always a scaredy-cat who barked at strangers, but in that moment she was fearless."

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