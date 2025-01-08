Researchers develop life-saving vaccine in fight against deadly animal disease — here's how it could impact millions

The team plans to find a manufacturer that can produce the critical vaccine close to areas in need so they can begin to distribute it.

Researchers at the University of Calgary in Canada have created a new vaccine to fight against a deadly livestock disease known as hemorrhagic septicemia.

As the Center for Food Security and Public Health explains, "Hemorrhagic septicemia is a bacterial disease that mainly affects cattle and water buffalo and is an important cause of livestock mortality in tropical regions of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East."

The vaccine to tackle the deadly disease came about when the International Development Research Center, Global Affairs Canada, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation asked scientists around the world to focus some time and energy on neglected livestock diseases, per Phys.org.

The University of Calgary researchers hit the ground running. According to the university writeup published by Phys.org, they were able to build on foundational research and prior collaboration both in Canada and abroad to develop their vaccine.

"Strong existing relationships between the faculty in veterinary and human medicine and with partners in Africa and Asia was essential to address this challenge," explained research team lead Dr. Anthony Schryvers.

Schryvers had already worked with other scientists on vaccines for both humans and animals. This experience gave the team insight into how to test and design different antigens.

Similar to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, this collaboration proved essential to success. As explained by Dr. Guido van Marle, Ph.D., another member of the research team, "Schryvers has a knack of leveraging partnerships and connections to create change." The scientists visited regions affected by the disease and compared notes and methods to tackle the problem.

This breakthrough will be hugely beneficial not only for the livestock but also for the millions of people who depend on livestock for their livelihoods. And it is only the latest in exciting scientific breakthroughs dedicated to livestock.

For instance, researchers at Texas A&M recently released a promising study suggesting ticks that carry cattle fever can be genetically controlled, further suggesting that there may be a future in which toxic chemical-based pesticides are no longer needed to control the disease.

Other researchers found that changing the diet of cows may significantly reduce the amount of methane they produce. A powerful gas, methane is around 80 times stronger than carbon in heating the planet, contributing to more intense extreme weather.

The University of Calgary team is now waiting for a patent for their discovery, per Phys.org. They plan to find a manufacturer that can produce the critical vaccine close to areas in need so they can begin to distribute it.

