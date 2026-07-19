UK hedgehog spotted out in daylight had been suffering, and vets removed her damaged eye

"This poor girl has already overcome more than most."

A hedgehog named Pebble was found out in daylight, an unusual sight for an animal typically active at night, and by then she had already endured a painful ordeal.

After receiving expert care at a wildlife hospital, though, her story has become a hopeful example of how quickly intervention can change the outcome for an injured wild animal.

What happened?

Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid) shared Pebble's story in an Instagram post.

"After being spotted out in the daytime, when little Pebble arrived at our hospital, it was clear she had been suffering for quite some time," the organization wrote.

At the hospital, staff found that Pebble's eye was "severely damaged, painful, and sunken," so surgery was required.

"Our team knew then that it needed to be removed," they explained. "Our wonderful vet, Judith, performed the surgery, making sure Pebble was calm and comfortable the entire time."

Why does it matter?

For hedgehogs, appearing out in daylight can be a major warning sign.

Because they are mostly nocturnal, unusual daytime activity can signal injury, illness, dehydration, or starvation — all situations in which prompt help may be crucial.

In the United Kingdom, hedgehogs face a range of threats, from roads and garden equipment to pesticides and habitat loss. Even a seemingly quiet neighborhood can present serious risks.

What's being done?

In Pebble's case, the answer was skilled veterinary care delivered at the right time.

Because the injury appeared to have been causing pain for some time, Wildlife Aid's team acted quickly to improve her chances of recovery.

That kind of work depends heavily on organizations with trained staff, medical equipment, and public support.

Wildlife hospitals and rehab centers can make a huge difference for injured animals, but they often rely on community awareness, donations, and people reporting problems when they see them.

People can also help by checking gardens before mowing or trimming, avoiding toxic chemicals, and contacting a local wildlife rescue if a hedgehog seems injured or unusually lethargic in daylight.

"This poor girl has already overcome more than most," Wildlife Aid wrote.

After the operation, the rescue shared the update everyone hoped for: "Thankfully, the surgery went extremely well."

"You rescue & treat such tiny animals. Such delicate work. Thank you for all you do to save wildlife, large & small," one commenter wrote.

The organization ended its post saying, "Thanks to our amazing team, Pebble was given a second chance. But there are so many more who need your help. To help them, please consider donating today."

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