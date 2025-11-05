  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers thrilled as rare creatures make comeback after nearly disappearing: 'It is wonderful news'

"Has been in decline."

by Misty Layne
Photo Credit: iStock

Hedgehogs are popular critters because of their prickly adorableness (and a little help from Sonic the Hedgehog), and one wood in north London has had an influx of the species in recent years. 

Ham & High reported on the possible comeback of the hedgehog in Highgate Wood using data from a survey by the City of London Corp. and Heath Hands in collaboration with the Zoological Society of London.

The survey's findings suggested that hedgehogs in Highgate Wood, an ancient woodland consisting of 70 acres, have become more abundant since 2017, with 19 captured by motion-activated cameras in 2025 alone.

The increase is fantastic news, as hedgehogs had all but disappeared from the area. This species is an indicator species, meaning one can determine the health of the local ecosystem by how many hedgehogs are around.

These small creatures consume insects, worms, and other invertebrates, making them a natural source of pest control, which reduces the need for chemical pest control. When hedgehogs disappear from an environment, it's likely that fewer invertebrates are around for them to consume, meaning the ecosystem is out of balance. 

Though it seems as if the hedgehog visitors have only been seen on camera, rather than in person, the use of motion-activated cameras can be a significant tool in conservation efforts. As hedgehogs in the United Kingdom are on the danger list because of reduced numbers, trail cameras can enable wildlife experts to keep track of population numbers, as they did in this survey.

The use of cameras to follow the comeback of the hedgehog will allow these experts to document and retain evidence from rehabilitation efforts, as well. As the use of such technology enables smarter management of nature and wildlife, ensuring better survival odds for more species, ecosystems will remain balanced, which helps not only nature but also human communities.

As for Highgate Wood's hedgehogs, Ham & High reported that Kate Scott-Gatty, the manager of the London HogWatch project at ZSL's Institute of Zoology, said, "It is wonderful news, particularly for a species which has been in decline in the U.K. over the last three decades."

