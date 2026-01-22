Experts stunned after spotting extremely rare creatures off coast: 'Just the second confirmed sighting'

"It is really exciting to have this animal here."

Residents near the Bay of Islands in New Zealand may get a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse of a rare Hector's or Māui dolphin after conservationists and locals spotted one in the Opua Channel.

As 1News reported, the country's Department of Conservation stated that dolphin researcher Jochen Zaeschmar of the nonprofit Far Out Ocean Research Collective first observed the dolphin in late December. Since then, others have seen it swimming in the English Bay.

The DOC has authorized Zaeschmar to collect a DNA sample to verify which of the two marine species it is.

"This would be just the second confirmed sighting of a Hector's in Northland in 100 years," DOC marine species senior advisor Kristina Hillock said in a news release.

The agency explained that Māui dolphins are classified as a nationally critical subspecies — the most severe threat level in New Zealand's conservation status system — indicating the highest risk of extinction. They are found only on the west coast of the North Island, where an estimated 54 individuals remain.

Hector's dolphins, which once roamed the waters around both the North and South Islands, are now found mainly in the latter. They are listed as nationally vulnerable, which is still threatened, but less critical than the Māui.

While both species' numbers have declined significantly, marine scientists and the DOC are working to reverse this trend.

RNZ reported that the government set fishing restrictions in 2020 to prevent the dolphins from being caught as bycatch. It also banned drift nets nationwide and plans to expand two existing marine mammal sanctuaries.

Additionally, the DOC has an extensive dolphin research strategy, which includes the use of drones equipped with artificial intelligence, scientific evaluations, and citizen science to monitor dolphin movements, inform conservation actions, and ensure the long-term survival of the species.

It also mandated that commercial fishing vessels at higher risk of encountering endangered Māui and Hector's dolphins use onboard cameras to monitor bycatch, which can help gauge population health.

According to the DOC, the dolphins both have characteristic black, rounded fins that resemble Mickey Mouse's ears, black markings, and grey-and-white coloring.

The agency has urged the public to report any sightings to its 24/7 conservation emergency hotline or the SeaSpotter app, available for download on both Apple and Android devices.

Conservation efforts can make a huge difference to animal populations. For example, work to restore the Bronx River in New York has resulted in dolphins returning to the area.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, the Karner blue butterfly has been sighted near the Muskegon River after habitat restoration.

These stories demonstrate the importance of donating to causes involved in ecosystem protection and animal conservation.

"Hope there are a whole pod living the dream," one Reddit user commented in the r/NewZealandWildlife community.

"It is really exciting to have this animal here … but please stick to the rules," Zaeschmar told RNZ.

"They are prone to get hit by propellers and boats, sadly all around the country. Just be boat-wise when you are around the animal and give it plenty of space. Please respect its habitat."

