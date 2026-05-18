Brutal heatwave pushes parts of India and Pakistan to nearly 115 degrees

Millions of people across Pakistan and India are being hit by a brutal early-season heatwave, with temperatures in parts of South Asia soaring to nearly 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) and turning everyday life into a public health emergency.

The extreme heat has been especially severe in Pakistan's Sindh province and across several Indian states, where outdoor workers, families without dependable cooling, and farming communities already dealing with water shortages are being pushed to the brink.

According to The Guardian, southern Pakistan and several Indian regions, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, among others, have also seen city temperatures rise above 113 degrees, prompting heat alerts as the electricity grid struggles to meet demand.

Karachi, the world's sixth-largest city, which is usually cooled by Arabian Sea breezes, has also been swept up in the heat. Citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department, The Guardian noted Karachi recorded a temperature of 111.4, its highest reading since May of 2018, when the city reached 114.8.

Karachi's coastal communities have been hit especially hard, as power cuts and water shortages have added to the danger.

Hospitals are already seeing the toll. As an employee at the Ibrahim Hyderi government hospital told The Guardian, outpatient visits have skyrocketed since the final week of April. The department used to treat 50 to 60 children a day, but it has seen more than 200 kids a day, with many being treated for dehydration, diarrhea, and other heat-related illnesses.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

Meanwhile, the World Weather Attribution group found that human-driven global warming has made a heat event like this about three times more likely in Pakistan and India. The group also said the same heatwave would have been roughly 1.8 degrees cooler in a pre-industrial world.

Escalating weather disasters put both lives and livelihoods at risk. When temperatures climb so far above normal, outdoor laborers, fishers, and farmers can lose income or be forced to stop working altogether.

At the same time, children, older adults, and people with chronic health conditions face greater risks of dehydration and heat exhaustion. When blackouts and water shortages happen alongside extreme heat, public health, community safety, and local economic stability can deteriorate fast.

Authorities in several Indian states have issued heatwave alerts, and experts are urging faster action to protect people before conditions worsen.

As heatwaves grow more intense and more frequent, experts say preparation can no longer be treated as optional. For millions of people in Pakistan and India, the danger is already here.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.