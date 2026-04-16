National Weather Service issues grave warning for residents of Eastern states as temps spike

Millions of Americans across the eastern portion of the country are at risk of heat-related illness this week as several states experience unusually high temperatures.

What's happening?

Although we're still months away from summer, several states are experiencing scorching summer-like weather conditions with temperatures reaching the 90s in the mid-Atlantic region.

These sweltering temperatures are driven by a combination of several factors, including a high-pressure area alongside a lack of cloud cover and winds coming from the southern part of the country, per Scientific American.

Now, the National Weather Service is warning citizens of several states, including Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina, that the temperatures pose a moderate risk of heat-related illnesses (including heat stress).

Matt Benz, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, explained why so many Americans may be caught off guard by the temperatures.

"This is impressive heat for mid-April, arriving weeks earlier than we typically see in many cities," he said in a statement. "… Early-season heat can hit harder than people expect because it arrives before routines, clothing, and outdoor plans have adjusted to summerlike conditions."

These illnesses leave older residents especially vulnerable, as they are less capable of adjusting to rapid temperature changes. Additionally, they are more likely to be taking medicines that may influence their bodies' ability to handle temperature changes, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Perhaps counterintuitively, young children are similarly vulnerable to heatstroke, as their body temperatures can increase much faster than those of most adults.

What's next?

Luckily, the brutally hot conditions are not likely to last long as a cold front is predicted to help reduce temperatures over the weekend.

Yet this sneak peek into summer can serve as a warning, showing that temperature records will continue to be broken as our planet overheats and El Niño returns. In fact, Scientific American reported that last month, eight states experienced their highest-ever recorded March temperatures.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.