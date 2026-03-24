Experts sound alarm over risk of hot car deaths amid record-breaking heat dome

With temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels, even a quick stop can turn dangerous faster than many people realize.

What's happening?

A powerful heat dome engulfing the western United States prompted urgent warnings from safety experts, particularly about the escalating risk of hot-car deaths, AccuWeather reported.

In regions surrounding Grand Canyon National Park and Lake Mead National Recreation Area, officials closed trails and cautioned visitors about the high risk of heat illness.

Amid these conditions, safety advocates have also sounded the alarm about hot car fatalities.

According to Kids and Car Safety, dozens of children die each year after being left in vehicles, a risk that increases significantly during heatwaves.

Temperatures inside a parked car can soar to deadly levels in just minutes.

"Hot car tragedies can happen to anyone," said Amber Rollins, executive director of Kids and Car Safety.

"These incidents are not the result of bad parenting. They are the result of human memory failure, a combination of the right circumstances like changes in routine, and dangerous environmental conditions."

Why is this concerning?

Extreme heat is the leading weather-related cause of death in the U.S., and early-season heat waves are becoming more common as average temperatures continue to climb worldwide.

Pollution from burning oil, gas, and coal traps heat in the atmosphere, making extreme conditions more frequent and more severe.

As a result, these changes are already impacting daily life in tangible ways.

Hot cars pose an especially grave threat to children, whose bodies tend to heat up far more quickly than those of adults, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. This heightened vulnerability puts them at greater risk for heatstroke and life-threatening complications.

Beyond that, extreme heat is also taking a toll on ecosystems and local economies.

In Death Valley National Park, extreme heat is already shrinking lakes, while in Texas, wildflower bloom seasons have been cut short.

"We may just have to look a little harder for bluebonnets on the side of the road this year in many locales," said Andrea DeLong-Amaya, horticulture educator at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

What's being done about it?

Officials have instituted closures and issued safety advisories to help protect the public.

"Respect all closures. If visiting, know that emergency response may be delayed," the National Park Service said.

"Carry extra water, avoid midday heat and know your limits. Closures remain in effect until conditions improve," the NPS added.

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