Experts issue 'red flag' warning as looming threat encompasses US region: 'We're already seeing it'

"You want to make sure you're avoiding any activity that could cause a spark."

A dry front, along with low humidity, increased fire risk across the central United States this past Thursday, CBS News reported.

What's happening?

According to a broadcast with McKenna King, chief meteorologist at KTVT, the warning affected several states, including Wyoming, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri, and Arkansas.

"We're already seeing it through parts of the Panhandle and parts of Oklahoma," King said.

The warning was in effect between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. Low humidity and high winds contributed to the critical fire conditions.

According to KDFW, two unrelated wildfires in the Panhandle have burned a combined 21,000 acres near Amarillo, Texas.

Why is fire risk concerning?

The Associated Press reported last October on a study that found wildfires are four times more common than they were in the 1980s. This is largely because of human activity that has damaged the environment and continues to do so.

Rising temperatures are increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather events around the globe. Human use of polluting energy sources like coal and gas creates air pollution that traps heat, raising temperatures worldwide.

Another wildfire caused massive evacuations in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, and the Chicago area also saw a "red flag" warning earlier this week.

Switching to cleaner energy sources like solar can help reduce air pollution and, by extension, extreme weather events. If you're unable to install panels on your home, there may be a community solar project that you can sign up for.

What's being done about fire risk?

Acting safely can reduce the spread of fires caused by humans.

"You want to make sure you're avoiding any activity that could cause a spark because that wind could cause those fires to spread very rapidly," King said, per CBS.

Several meteorologists are also leading a Skywarn Storm Spotter class. It will take place in Garland, Texas, at the Holford Recreation Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meteorologists will inform people about severe weather basics, safety, and how to report severe weather to the National Weather Service.

If you have to be outside during a wildfire, wear a high-quality and well-fitting mask to protect yourself from air pollution.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.