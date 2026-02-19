Experts issue 'red flag' warning as impending phenomenon threatens major US city: 'Even … in your backyard'

It's crucial that locals understand the severity of this warning.

The Chicago area's fire weather watch has been upgraded to a "red flag warning," caused by a combination of weather factors that create prime conditions for wildfires.

What's happening?

According to WMAQ, the fire weather watch was upgraded to a "red flag" warning at 10 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to last until at least 8 p.m., possibly leading into Thursday. The strongest winds and highest risk areas are west of the Fox Valley and along Interstate 55.

Red flag warnings are issued when the risk of wildfires is high due to warmer temperatures, strong winds, and low humidity levels. The Chicago region is currently experiencing temperatures as high as 64 degrees, winds as strong as 45 mph, and humidity below 20%, according to NBC 5.

Why is this red flag warning important?

Wildfires are immensely dangerous and can injure or kill people. Los Angeles's horrific wildfires last year showed how severe the loss of life can be due to these conditions, killing hundreds of people.

Even in cases where no one is injured or killed, wildfires still wreck communities and ruin people's livelihoods. Homes and businesses are damaged or destroyed, leaving people without a place to live and no way to support themselves or their families.

The repairs can bankrupt people, and the insurance companies are rarely as helpful as people need them to be. Wildfires cause insurance premiums to skyrocket and coverage options to dwindle, placing the financial burden of these weather disasters wholly on the victims.

Wildfires are increasing in frequency because of rising temperatures and more extreme weather. Unusual weather patterns and air pollution fueled by climate change supercharge wildfires, making them bigger, hotter, and harder to extinguish.

What can people do to prevent wildfires and stay safe?

It's crucial that locals understand the severity of this fire weather warning and follow official guidance to prevent wildfires.

The National Weather Service asks people not to throw matches or cigarettes out of moving vehicles and to completely extinguish all outdoor fires.

"Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it," it said, per NBC.

Seemingly innocuous things can even lead to fires.

NBC 5's Brant Miller warned Chicagoans that this red flag warning "means that any combustible materials in farm fields, even a brush that might be in your backyard, has the potential to burn and catch fire with those gusty winds."

