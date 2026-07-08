Hawaiʻi lines up 5 beach cleanups after July 4, calling Sunday the 'Dirtiest Beach Day of the Year'

"There is boating and roadway debris, in addition to the typical beach/ocean debris."

The aftermath of Hawai'i's Fourth of July festivities is often less picturesque than the holiday itself. After a day of beachgoing and fireworks, people leave trash scattered on the sand that wind and waves can carry into the ocean.

As Spectrum News detailed, that recurring mess is prompting the Surfrider Foundation to organize five cleanup events on O'ahu, Maui and Kaua'i for Sunday, which the group refers to as the "Dirtiest Beach Day of the Year."

What's happening?

On Sunday, July 5, volunteers went to Kailua Beach Park on Oahu, Māʻalaea Bay Place and 1900 S. Kīhei Road on Maui, and Kumu Camp and Hanalei Pier on Kauai, Surfrider said in a news release.

Spectrum News Hawaii reported that the cleanups are held the day after Independence Day because beaches often see a jump in litter from fireworks, picnics and daylong gatherings.

Surfrider said last year's one-day effort drew 1,400 volunteers to 50 coordinated cleanups, and together they removed more than 50,000 pounds of litter from beaches and coastal waterways.

Maureen Brock, chair of the Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter, explained to Spectrum News in an email why the chapter chose Māʻalaea Harbor.

"The harbor was selected due to the high level of debris," she told the outlet. "There is boating and roadway debris, in addition to the typical beach/ocean debris."

Why does it matter?

Holiday waste like empty bottles and leftover fireworks material can wash into the ocean, threaten wildlife, and make heavily visited shorelines less safe and less enjoyable for the next wave of beachgoers.

Brock said 28 volunteers collected 160 pounds of trash at Māʻalaea Harbor during last year's Maui cleanups, and 48 volunteers picked up 243 pounds in Kīhei. Some of the cleanup sites are especially popular gathering spots.

"Kalama Beach Park is a favorite of South Maui residents and visitors, this is a large park with a playground, skatepark, BBQ grills, picnic tables, showers and sports courts," Brock said.

What's being done?

Walk-in volunteers were welcome and can sign up at the event, Brock said.

Participants were encouraged to bring sun protection and a refillable water bottle, and cleanup supplies were be provided.

For beachgoers more generally, Surfrider recommends choosing reusable foodware instead of single-use plastic whenever possible. If reusable items are not practical, the group suggests materials such as aluminum, hay, or bamboo that are recyclable or natural.

Surfrider advises beachgoers to leave no trace and take home everything they bring to the beach.

Specific to July 4, that guidance applies to fireworks as well. Spent materials can leave behind sharp debris that can be hard to spot in the sand long after the display ends.

"Firework debris can be dangerous," Brock advised to Spectrum News. "Please exercise caution and dispose of your fireworks correctly."

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