Farmer takes emergency action after making heartwrenching discovery on side of road: 'I had to act quickly'

Farmers often witness firsthand the delicate balance between nature and agriculture.

by Nicole Westhoff
Farmers often witness firsthand the delicate balance between nature and agriculture.

Photo Credit: SSPCA

Robert Craig never expected his workday to turn into a life-or-death rescue mission.

While carrying out silage operations in Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish farmer made a heartbreaking discovery — and he didn't hesitate to act.

After accidentally striking a hare with his machinery, Craig realized the animal wasn't alone.

"I saw her stomach move and knew instantly she was pregnant, and I had to act quickly to give the babies a chance at life," he told the Alloa Advertiser.

With no time to waste, Craig grabbed his pen knife and performed an emergency C-section right there by the side of the road. He cleared mucus from the two tiny leverets — newborn hares — just as he would with lambs, rubbing their bodies gently to stimulate breathing.

Tragically, one of the babies didn't make it. But the other, now named Bruno the Brave, survived — and is thriving under the care of the National Wildlife Rescue Centre at Fishcross.

Thanks to Craig's quick-thinking compassion, little Bruno will soon be strong enough to return to the wild — a reminder of the everyday heroism that can make a lasting difference.

Farmers often witness firsthand the delicate balance between nature and agriculture, and moments like this show how powerful one person's instinct to help can be.

Saving even one wild animal can have a ripple effect. As natural foragers and prey species, hares play an important role in the ecosystems they inhabit, from keeping vegetation in balance to supporting predator species.

Rescuing native wildlife helps preserve biodiversity and keeps ecosystems resilient, which ultimately benefits everything from pollination to pest control — including on nearby farms.

"It's heartwarming to know that thanks to a kind-hearted farmer, the wildlife centre team, and myself, this little miracle will get a chance to return to the wild and live a full life," said Animal Rescue Officer Emma Totney.

none

