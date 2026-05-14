Vulnerable swamp deer pulled back from the brink as new breeding herd takes hold in India

India's vulnerable hard-ground swamp deer appears to be recovering in more than one place.

After years of surviving on the brink in a single protected area, the species, also known as barasingha, now has a new breeding population in central India, a major step toward reducing its risk of extinction.

Barasingha, the Hindi for "12-horned," once ranged far more widely across India. As Mongabay India noted, the subspecies was reduced to about 1,100 deer, with all found in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve.

However, a carefully managed relocation effort is working. Between 2015 and 2023, the Madhya Pradesh forest department moved 98 deer from Kanha to Satpura Tiger Reserve. The deer first spent time in a 50-hectare predator-proof enclosure to adjust before their release into open grassland.

The Satpura herd had risen from 98 animals to 172 by 2023, according to a study published in the Conservation Evidence Journal.

Researchers observed fawns each year, including second- and third-generation deer, a sign the herd is breeding successfully. The deer were in good physical condition, suggesting Satpura's grasslands are supplying adequate food, water, and shelter.

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Before this effort, the entire subspecies faced what researcher Neha Awasthi described as a "single point of failure," per Mongabay. If disease, inbreeding, or a major environmental disaster were to strike Kanha, the hard-ground swamp deer could be pushed much closer to disappearing.

Establishing another self-sustaining herd reduces that risk and strengthens the species' long-term future.

It also highlights the value of habitat restoration. Officials supported their habitat by restoring grasslands, adding forage plants, and clearing invasive species.

Improvements like those can benefit broader biodiversity, strengthen landscapes, and support local economies tied to tourism and conservation jobs.

Since 2023, another 48 hard-ground swamp deer have been brought to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, where the population has since reached 64.

Awasthi told Mongabay India that "several independent indicators suggest the population is establishing rather than simply persisting with management support," while noting that long-term success will still depend on continued habitat management.

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