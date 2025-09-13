A wildlife center in California is warning drivers to keep a lookout after taking in dozens of gull fledglings in August.

King City Rustler reported that the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Monterey County was looking after 46 young seagulls hit by cars.

Many more weren't so fortunate. The fledglings are about the same size as their parents, but they cannot fly. As they explore their surroundings, they come into unwanted contact with passing vehicles.

Beth Brookhouser, vice president of marketing and communications with SPCA Monterey County, urged drivers to take more care around the youngsters.

"Sadly, people are driving way too fast," she said. "Drivers expect these large birds, who they don't realize are babies, to fly away and they simply can't. We are issuing this alert asking people to slow down and give time for the gull babies to walk out of the way."

Seagulls play a crucial role in the coastal ecosystem. As predators and scavengers, they bring balance and nutrient cycling to the food web.

They are highly adaptable and can do well in urban areas, but as any resident of a coastal town or city will tell you, locals don't always appreciate their escapades. They can be aggressive towards anyone they deem a threat to their young, and their opportunism for food can be the source of conflict, as well as amusement.

As the story highlights, wildlife is highly vulnerable to vehicles. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports as many as 340 million birds perish from collisions every year. Nesting birds are among the most at-risk species.

In a vicious cycle, many scavenging birds feeding on roadkill are themselves struck by other vehicles. Wildlife crossings are effective for land mammals, but they also benefit flightless birds, like fledglings, provided they are appropriately located.

The story highlights the vital conservation work undertaken by local communities. By carefully rehabilitating the fledglings, the center is giving these mischievous chicks a second chance at life.

Volunteering or providing financial backing to such organizations is one of the most targeted and effective ways to protect the environment.

