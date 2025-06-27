Residents celebrate as popular lake recovers after massive fish die-off: 'It's beautiful out here'

Residents of Loveland, Colorado, are relieved to see the local "Gulf of Greeley" filling back up after a survey in late May found over 500 fish dead following low water levels.

"It's beautiful out here," a local resident told FOX31.

Lake Loveland, an irrigation reservoir, is a popular and scenic spot in Loveland, with public fishing areas for locals to use.

The area faces water level issues throughout the year, namely due to a lack of rainfall. Thankfully, due to weeks of heavy rainfall in the region, the reservoir recovered to depths of up to 41 feet in early June.

The dying fishing population revealed last month concerned many about water quality at the reservoir. However, officials from the Greeley & Loveland Irrigation Company, who manage the lake, said that wasn't the case and explained the fish swam into an inlet while crew were filling the reservoir and got stuck.

While Loveland Lake is on the rise, the water levels are at the whim of local rainfall — and with one dry spell, it can become nearly empty.

In the past year, 49 states in the U.S. have experienced drought conditions, the most in history, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. This occurrence of extreme weather patterns has become more commonplace over the past 30 years due to the rapid overheating of the planet.

Not only can these adverse weather conditions threaten reservoirs and water supplies, but they can also impact food crops that are sensitive to these changes. When droughts kill crops, it threatens supply chains, making food more expensive due to scarcity and shipping costs to get these crops from elsewhere.

To conserve water levels during times of low rainfall, residents have several steps they can take, and these actions often save them money in the long run.

Gardening with native plants, for example, can save money, water, and time spent caring for a yard, and inside, low-flow toilets can also lower water usage and utility bills.

For residents of Loveland, these small steps can make a difference in ensuring the local reservoir doesn't go back to looking like what one local called it, "a big bathtub ring."

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.