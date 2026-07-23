After a year on the run, Guernsey's stowaway squirrel reappears, still evades capture

"Everyone reporting him has said he looks very healthy and is incredibly fast."

More than a year after many feared Elvis, a stowaway grey squirrel, had died or been captured, fresh reports suggest the squirrel is alive, healthy, and still on the loose, according to BBC News.

What happened?

The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has received recent reports placing the squirrel around St Sampson, BBC News reported.

Guernsey has no native squirrel population, and Elvis is thought to have reached the island by hiding in a vehicle in February 2025.

After such a long stretch without any confirmed appearances, many people had come to believe the animal was either dead or already in captivity. Steve Byrne, manager of the GSPCA, said the new sightings indicate that is not the case.

"After a long period without any reports, many people wondered what had happened to him, so it has been amazing to receive several sightings over the last week from around St Sampson," Byrne said.

He added, "Everyone reporting him has said he looks very healthy and is incredibly fast."

According to Byrne, Elvis is also believed to remain Guernsey's only wild squirrel "certainly in living memory."

Why does it matter?

If Elvis is eventually caught, authorities in Guernsey cannot legally release him because grey squirrels are classified as an invasive species.

The case highlights how easily species can be transported unintentionally through human travel and shipping.

What's being done?

For now, the main response is monitoring.

The GSPCA is asking anyone who sees Elvis to share as much information as they can — including the time, place, and ideally a photograph.

Byrne said Elvis has now become "a local celebrity."

The GSPCA believes the squirrel is still somewhere on the island, continuing to avoid capture.

Byrne called it "remarkable that after all this time he continues to evade capture and appears to be doing so well."

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