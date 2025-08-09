Scientists issue alarming warning over worsening crisis that could impact billions of people: 'We need immediate action'

A new global water crisis is unfolding as groundwater depletion accelerates worldwide, fueled not just by spiking global temperatures but also by pulling freshwater out from the ground faster than it can be naturally replenished.

According to a recent article by The Pillar, continents are losing groundwater at a pace that threatens water supplies and food security — and, surprisingly, causing sea levels to rise.

What's happening?

Every year, an area equivalent to twice the size of California dries out, creating mega-drying regions under dry extremes.

The study by researchers at Arizona State University estimates that about 68% of the loss in terrestrial water storage is due to groundwater depletion. Moreover, it estimates that three-quarters of the world's population live in areas that have been losing freshwater.

Groundwater loss is now adding more freshwater to the oceans than melting glaciers. This means continental drying is contributing more to sea level rise than glaciers and ice caps.

Why is groundwater depletion concerning?

Groundwater is a natural water reserve built up over thousands of years. When it's drained too fast because of wasteful water use, it's unlikely to be replenished within a lifetime. Extreme weather has always existed, but rising temperatures are supercharging many events and risks.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, groundwater makes up approximately 30% of the Earth's freshwater. Once it's gone, billions of people will be affected.

Moreover, rising sea levels also threaten coastal communities. It increases the risk of flooding, infrastructure damage, and destruction of ecosystems. Even a slight increase in sea levels can make storm surges more dangerous.

What's being done about the rapid groundwater loss?

"This is an 'all-hands-on-deck' moment — we need immediate action on global water security," lead researcher Jay Famiglietti told ASU News.

Institutions are already working together to promote sustainable water resource management. Multilateral development banks, including the World Bank Group, are financing initiatives such as flood management, irrigation, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Individuals can help by exploring important environmental issues and talking about them with family and friends. Actions like conserving water, switching to drought-tolerant landscaping, and using water-efficient appliances may also help reduce resource wastage.

As Earth continues to warm, managing water more wisely will be critical — not just for local communities but for the entire planet's future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.