Orphaned grizzly cub disappears near British Columbia camp, then turns up safe after rescue

"We didn't know if the cub had gone into hiding or if it had been preyed upon."

A grizzly bear cub that spent weeks alone in British Columbia is finally safe after a rescue effort that briefly took a troubling turn.

What happened?

According to CJDCTV, an orphaned grizzly cub was spotted near an industrial camp north of Fort St. John.

After several reports, local officials gave the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter permission to rescue the bear. But after shelter staff set out bait for the cub, they spotted something unexpected.

Instead of finding a baby grizzly in their trap, they saw that a large black bear had been trying to eat the bait.

Some feared that the bear may have suffered a bad fate. Angelika Langen, an employee for the Smithers Wildlife Shelter, told CJDCTV: "We didn't know if the cub had gone into hiding or if it had been preyed upon."

Luckily, though, the baby bear was eventually found, captured, and brought to a safe space. According to its rescuers, it was extremely frightened and underweight.

Now, it will stay in the care of the shelter for roughly a year until it grows large enough to defend itself. Additionally, as reported by CJDCTV, the bear will be fitted with a radio collar so it can be tracked long after being released into the wild.

Why does it matter?

Very young bears typically depend on their mothers for food, protection, and basic survival skills. A cub left alone for an extended period can quickly become vulnerable to hunger, predators, and conflict around human activity.

Orphaned animals often face steep odds, especially when they are still young and navigating remote terrain on their own.

Timely intervention can help prevent future human-wildlife conflicts. A stressed, hungry, or displaced bear is more likely to end up near camps or roads, creating risks for both people and animals.

Protecting grizzlies also supports healthier ecosystems. Large predators and omnivores play important roles in maintaining the natural balance of the regions they inhabit, and successful rescues can help preserve that balance.

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