Experts thrilled after capturing unexpected footage of US grizzly bears: 'It's amazing to see'

A cinematic project showed how useful trail cameras are for documenting wildlife activity — and why it's best to leave wild animals alone and protect their habitats.

Jake Davis, a wildlife cinematographer whose work has appeared on National Geographic and the BBC, released a documentary capturing the interaction between red squirrels and grizzly bears in Yellowstone.

According to PetaPixel, Davis has been documenting forest activity for more than 10 years, using footage from trail cameras to reveal the intricate relationships within the ecosystem.

The documentary followed red squirrels scavenging whitebark pine cones and stashing them in underground middens — which attract grizzly bears and 20 other animal species, including martens, weasels, and owls.

One unusual activity captured on film is how the grizzly bears — more commonly associated with hunting large prey — worked hard to dig up the hidden pine cones. Davis had a clear explanation for this, saying, "When you look at how nutritious the seeds are, it does start to make sense," according to PetaPixel.

Davis' film also showed how trail cameras help track wildlife activity with minimal human interaction. Strategically placed cameras allow experts to monitor endangered species, gauge population health, and gather data for protection and rehabilitation efforts — initiatives that are also much needed, as Davis underscored in his documentary.

The quiet, natural interactions in the documentary are a sharp contrast to viral clips showing tourists crowding around a grizzly bear or approaching dangerously close in Yellowstone National Park.

With grizzly bears federally listed as threatened and eliminated from roughly 98% of their historical range, per the National Wildlife Federation, respectful coexistence between people and wildlife is more important than ever.

By showcasing the beauty of the relationships among wildlife within the same ecosystems, documentaries like this help build public awareness and promote responsible tourism. It also helps encourage more people to explore critical climate issues that affect biodiversity.

Viewers praised the documentary for its cinematic quality and powerful ecological storytelling. It has become an inspiring reminder of why protecting wildlife and leaving it undisturbed matters.

"It's amazing to see the vital role these squirrels play! The hard work put in by these squirrels makes this ecosystem thrive!" one viewer commented on the YouTube documentary.

"How beautiful it is to see the nature that is deeply interlinked," wrote another.

