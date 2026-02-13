  • Outdoors Outdoors

Bystander captures video of tourists' thoughtless behavior in US national park: 'When will they ever learn?'

The video quickly drew strong reactions from viewers.

by Mariah Botkin
A viral Instagram video is sparking outrage after a bystander captured tourists' shocking behavior near a grizzly bear in a US national park.

Photo Credit: Instagram

An Instagram video is sparking outrage after a bystander captured tourists blocking a main road in Grand Teton National Park to photograph a grizzly bear, creating a dangerous situation for people and wildlife.

The clip was shared by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), an account that documents unsafe visitor behavior in protected public lands. The term "touron" is a blend of "tourist" and "moron," commonly used online to describe visitors who ignore basic safety rules in national parks.

In this case, the caption read, "More tourons in the Tetons!" 

The video shows multiple vehicles stopped on a road with little room to drive around them. Visitors exit their cars to photograph a grizzly bear at close range.

According to the person filming, the situation dragged on for hours. 

"No ranger around yet," their quote in the caption read. "2 hrs later still like this and then 4 rangers. People just abandon their cars."

According to Grand Teton National Park and National Park Service guidance, visitors are required to stay at least 100 yards (300 feet) away from bears and wolves — roughly the length of a football field. That distance exists because bears are fast, unpredictable, and can interpret close human presence as a threat.

Beyond the danger to people, these encounters can have lasting consequences for wildlife. Animals that injure humans — even when provoked — are often euthanized, meaning risky behavior can result in the loss of healthy animals protected by the park.

Similar incidents have been reported in recent years at parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. Tourists have been filmed approaching bison and elk despite clear warnings.

The video quickly drew strong reactions from viewers. 

One commenter wrote, "Note to self, keep windows rolled up and stay in the car in Grizzly territory." 

Another added, "And the grizzly would be destroyed if it charged, and injured a human." 

A third expressed frustration at the recurring pattern, saying, "When will they ever learn … poor Beautiful Being."

