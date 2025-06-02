Officials consider reintroducing fierce predator to wild after century-long absence: 'We need hope right now'

"If we bring it back, it reminds us of a new future."

The Guardian reported news of hopes for more bear sightings following a new feasibility report. The study focuses on the possible return of California's state animal: the grizzly bear.

Have you noticed the grizzly bear on the California state flag? The massive animal was once abundant in the state and a mascot of resilience during the revolt against Mexico before disappearing from the area. As many as 10,000 of these bears roamed the state during the gold-rush years, only to be reduced to a lone sighting at Sequoia National Park in 1924.

The grizzly has played a pivotal role in Native American culture and lore. As Octavio Escobedo III, chairman of the Tejon Indian Tribe, said in the foreword of the Recovering Grizzly Bears in California study: "Our Native cultures, stories, and history remain interwoven with the grizzly, allowing us to remember and imagine what once was."

With careful human behavior (for example, not feeding them human food or approaching them for selfies), reintroducing the grizzly to the state can be beneficial. Per the Guardian, pro-grizzly experts proclaim the bear has plenty of California land to return and is a big help to biodiversity.

"We've got the largest acreage of protected areas of any state," Peter Alagona, an environmental historian at the University of California at Santa Barbara, told the Guardian.

Regarding the ecological pros, the grizzly balances prey populations, such as herbivores that may overgraze areas. Soil health blooms as they distribute plant species by digging and dispersing seeds through their feces. When these salmon-loving bears eat their catch and leave the carcasses, it fertilizes the soil.

Melissa Wilder, a wildlife program coordinator with the Los Padres ForestWatch, is excited about a new brown bear dawn. She told the Guardian: "If we bring it back, it reminds us of a new future, and I think we need hope right now."

However, convincing local residents may not be easy, despite a positive survey response to the study, but education about grizzly behavior may help.

Facing a grizzly bear with large claws and weighing up to 700 pounds, per the National Wildlife Federation, will rightfully scare someone. However, the reality is they tend to shy away from human contact unless provoked, surprised, guarding food, or protecting cubs. Remember to stay still or slowly back away if you encounter one, rather than running, which may cause it to chase.

