Montana Grizz Cam catches big-headed, 'magnificent' male grizzly after dusk

"There were more bears than any of us had anticipated."

A trail camera clip recorded after dusk in northwestern Montana is giving wildlife fans an unusually close view of a very large grizzly bear, and its outsized head is what has many viewers looking twice.

In the nighttime footage, the bear stops to investigate the camera area with a quick sniff before moving off again, earning reactions from followers who called it "magnificent."

What happened?

Mission Valley MT Grizz Cam (@missionvalleymontanagrizzcam) posted the July 3 video that appears to show a hefty grizzly briefly visiting one of the project's cameras in Mission Valley, Montana.

As For The Win reported, many viewers thought the animal was male because its head looked especially broad and the fur over its shoulders seemed heavier; male grizzlies typically have larger heads than females.

To record bear activity, the Grizz Cam team maintains cameras in multiple spots around Mission Valley.

The group's website says the effort began after bears began appearing regularly on the property. "In 2015 we started seeing a lot of Grizzly Bears on our property so we decided that setting up some trail cameras might lead to some interesting footage and give us insight," the site states. "Several cameras were put in various locations, and we came to realize there were more bears than any of us had anticipated."

The clip drew admiration as well as speculation. One commenter wrote, "Absolutely MAGNIFICENT!" Another said, "No doubt that's a big-headed male griz. It looks like he picked up some scent left at the camera site and moved off!"

Why does it matter?

The video also reflects a growing reality across many parts of the West: Humans and large predators are increasingly sharing space.

In this case, the cameras were installed after grizzlies began appearing on the property, illustrating how human settlement and wildlife habitat can overlap in ways that increase encounters.

Grizzlies need large territories, and when they spend more time near homes, roads, or other developed areas, the risk of encounters can increase.

Even something as simple as scent left at a camera site can shape how a wild animal investigates a place.

Wildlife sightings can also reveal how animals move through landscapes touched by people and underscore the role of caution, distance, and respect in bear country.

What's being done?

Trail cameras are one practical way to better understand bear behavior without getting too close.

They help landowners and wildlife watchers see when bears are active, where they travel, and what may be drawing them into a given area.

That information can help people make safer choices, such as securing trash, removing other attractants, and staying especially alert at dawn and dusk.

Keeping a safe distance and carrying bear spray are sensible precautions in bear habitat.

At the same time, projects like Mission Valley MT Grizz Cam can help build appreciation for these animals.

By capturing bears in their natural routines rather than only during conflict, the footage gives people a better sense of what coexistence requires: awareness, preparation, and room for wildlife to remain wild.

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