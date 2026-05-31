'We're actually gonna die': Hikers say grizzly growled at them before bear spray sent it running

"I was kind of like, joking, and then the bear growled."

A tense hike in Montana's Glacier National Park turned into a terrifying close-range grizzly encounter recently, a stark reminder that one of America's most iconic outdoor destinations is also very much active bear country.

According to ABC News, Alyssa Olsen of New Zealand and Mason Van Zeeland of Wisconsin said fellow hikers had warned them about grizzlies on the trail before the encounter escalated. The pair said one bear ran past them, and another then stopped nearby.

Olsen described the moment the situation abruptly stopped feeling hypothetical. "I was kind of like, joking, and then the bear growled, and I was like, 'Oh no, this ain't happy times anymore,'" she said. In the video Van Zeeland shared on Instagram, Olsen can be heard saying, "We're going to die. We're actually gonna die. Holy heck!"

The hikers said they initially thought they might be able to wait out the encounter, but that changed when one of the bears locked eyes with them.

According to ABC News, Van Zeeland said that was when he used the bear spray he was carrying. "It definitely looked at us and then that's when I let out a little spray and it turned the other way and ran off into the woods by the lake," he said.

The pair said they believe the two grizzlies may have been siblings. Both hikers said they are OK.

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More people are sharing trails with wild animals in popular outdoor destinations, where the stakes can turn serious very quickly. Glacier is grizzly country, and guidance recommends staying at least 100 yards away from bears whenever possible.

Encounters like this can also be tied in part to human activity. As more people visit parks and move through wild habitats, the chances of surprising animals on trails can increase. In some cases, animals may also be stressed, displaced, or made bolder by human food, noise, and repeated contact with people.

A close encounter can quickly become dangerous for hikers, but it can also put the animal at risk if a confrontation escalates. Guidance emphasizes prevention and distance. The hikers said people should do their research and carry bear spray.

If a bear is moving toward you on a trail, get out of its way if you can and let it pass. Don't run. Back away slowly, talk quietly, and avoid direct eye contact, which bears may interpret as a threat. If moving away appears to agitate the animal, stop.

Park guidance also notes a difference between curious and defensive behavior. Bears may stand on their hind legs to get a better view without necessarily being aggressive, but head swaying, huffing, teeth clacking, laid-back ears, and a lowered head can all signal agitation.

If a bear keeps approaching, gather your group, secure any food, and prepare to use bear spray. If the bear charges, stand your ground; do not run. If the grizzly is about to attack you, experts advise you to lie face down on the ground and protect the back of your neck. If it continues to attack, fight back.

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