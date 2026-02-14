Onlooker captures video of tourists' dangerous behavior with grizzly bears: 'Unreal'

"Do folks not realize how fast bears can run?!"

National parks provide a wonderful opportunity to view wildlife in their natural habitats. However, a bystander caught a group of tourists breaking park rules for a photo opportunity, putting themselves and a mama bear and cub in danger.

The Instagram account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared a video showing the tourists' behavior in Alberta.

"Video of a trip to Jasper National Park of people out of their cars following a grizzly mom and cub," the caption reads. "UNREAL."

Several tourists exited their cars and walked within a short distance of the mother bear and her cub.

At Jasper and other national parks, visitors should keep their distance from wildlife. While you can safely get within 30-50 meters (98-164 feet) of some animals, for bears that distance is 100 meters (328 feet).

"To successfully raise cubs and sustain a healthy population, bears need access to as much quality habitat as possible over a short period of time, with few human surprises," Parks Canada explains. "Before you hit the trail, think about the time of year, what the bears are doing, and give them the space they need to survive."

In the United States, grizzly bears are a threatened species, with habitat loss and environmental changes leading to isolation and population decline. Grizzly bears are a vital part of the ecosystem, helping control prey populations and even spreading seeds.

In parks, it's vital to respect wildlife and their spaces. It helps reduce the spread of disease and protects you and them from encounters that could lead to injuries, death, and euthanization.

Unfortunately, tourists in national parks too often get dangerously close to grizzly bears and other animals, such as moose and elk, putting themselves and others at risk.

Commenters shared their thoughts on the tourists' breaking the park's rules and endangering themselves and others.

"Even a city girl like me knows THAT'S A BEAR!" one wrote. "Do not approach!"

"Do folks not realize how fast bears can run?!" another said. "Respect wildlife please."

"Unfortunately it would be the mama bear that pays the price if she defends her cubs," someone else noted.

