Onlooker captures video of tourist's reckless actions near wild animal: 'You could not pay me enough'

A tourist in Canada took a wild risk for a selfie, and he is now facing the horns of internet critics. In a video posted by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) on Instagram, a tourist at Banff National Park learned the hard way that wild animals are not photo props after a video of him posing inches from an elk went viral online.

The clip, which has circulated widely on Instagram and Facebook, shows the man walking up to the elk on the side of the road, despite clear warnings posted throughout the park about keeping distance from wildlife.

In the video, the man edges closer to the elk as it stands calmly beside the road, its antlers dangerously close to the tourist's head.

According to Canada's National Parks website, elk, particularly during mating season, can be highly aggressive and unpredictable. Elk are wild animals that can charge without warning and use their antlers to defend themselves, which can endanger humans.

These interactions can have serious consequences for wildlife, not just humans.

When animals like elk become habituated to humans or act defensively, park authorities often euthanize them for public safety. Such outcomes harm conservation goals and public trust in national parks meant to protect these species. While selfies with wildlife may seem harmless, their outcomes are often counterproductive to the well-being of the beautiful animals that people aim to snap photos of.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The popular video struck a nerve among commenters who say this tourist was acting recklessly.

"Seen too many do this," one commenter lamented.

Another said, "This should be a lifetime ban."

"You could not pay me enough to stand that close," wrote a third.

While the tourist seemed to walk away unscathed, his incident serves as a reminder that our actions in nature have real consequences for both people and wildlife. Keeping a safe distance is not only smart, but it is also essential to protecting the planet's most majestic creatures.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.