Onlooker captures heart-stopping image as parkgoer stumbles into grizzly bear encounter: 'Unaware of his surroundings'

by Michael Muir
Photo Credit: iStock

An Instagrammer shared photos of a tourist who got the fright of his life when he almost came face-to-face with a grizzly bear at a national park in Wyoming.

BackCountry Safaris (@backcountrysafarisusa) shared the images and wrote, "This gentleman was unaware of his surroundings and got out of his vehicle with a boar grizzly bear only steps away."

The social post described the encounter that took place in Grand Teton National Park. Oblivious to his surroundings, the visitor got out of his vehicle right next to the bear. After the guides yelled at him to get back into his car, he found the door was locked.

The caption described the action: "He jumped through his window, tucking his feet in just as the bear turned the corner of his car."

It was probably just as well the gentleman was wearing dark shorts. While the image of the poor fellow's feet dangling out of his car's window is objectively hilarious, it does highlight an important point about people getting far too close to wild animals. It's dangerous for both people and animals.

Bears and other large animals can inflict grievous injuries, and repeated encounters with humans may cause them to lose their fear of people. When an animal injures a human — provoked or unprovoked — they may be euthanized.

The National Park Service advises visitors to enjoy wildlife from a distance, and an article cautions, "If animals react to your presence you are too close." The service suggests predators, such as bears, should be given a wide berth of around 150 feet.

Enjoying the wildlife of national parks is a great way to support eco-friendly travel destinations, and connecting with nature confers both mental and physical health benefits; however, these come with responsibilities. Respect for nature means leaving a green space as you found it and not disturbing wildlife.

Fortunately, the hapless tourist's only injuries were to his pride, and the commenters on the post could scarcely contain their mirth.

One humorously invoked an old maxim, saying, "Stop, drop, and jump into car window … noted!"

Another sarcastically quipped, "That's funnn."

A sharp-eyed commenter noted the license plate and the source of many a whacky tale, saying, "Ohhh Florida Man."

