Expert captures stunning footage after leaving camera in US cave for 10 years: 'That is beyond awesome'

"A decade of being 'a fly on the wall.'"

A wildlife camera placed in an old bear cave near Yellowstone recorded 10 years of animal visits, reported Newsweek.

Casey Anderson, a 49-year-old filmmaker who documents wild animals around the western United States, set up the device more than a decade ago while traveling through remote terrain. He wanted to see if grizzlies would use the cave a second time.

The results exceeded what Anderson expected. Grizzlies did come back, and so did coyotes, mountain lions, and various other wildlife. One mountain lion returned to the spot many times. The camera kept working until a bear's interest in the device ended the recording, but not before capturing years of animal activity through different seasons.

Anderson posted a short video to Instagram, which has been viewed over 512,000 times.

One Instagram user commented, "That is beyond awesome," while another called the project "a decade of being 'a fly on the wall.' What a great nonintrusive idea!"

Anderson also posts his work to YouTube on Endless Venture (@endlessventure), a channel featuring footage from wilderness areas. "This kind of discovery is what drives me," he told Newsweek. "I've spent my life locating wild places and setting up cameras to quietly observe what unfolds when no one is around."

Cameras positioned in remote areas help wildlife experts track endangered species populations. Researchers can use this equipment to document rehabilitation work without disturbing animals in their habitats. Smart environmental management helps more species survive, and this biodiversity matters to humans because healthy ecosystems provide the plants and animals we rely on for food.

Yellowstone National Park spans 2.2 million acres. It supports more than 65 types of mammals, from gray wolves to black bears. Bird species living in the park include bald eagles and golden eagles. Trail camera footage helps conservationists keep track of all those species more closely.

