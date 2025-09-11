Greta Thunberg leads hundreds of activists in massive blockade at major industrial site: 'Blood on their hands'

Activists said they plan to continue to put pressure on leaders to act.

Greta Thunberg joined hundreds of climate activists in Norway to block the Mongstad oil refinery in August.

According to Le Monde and AFP, this is the country's largest oil refinery. The group said it wants a plan to phase out oil and gas. Thunberg continues to speak out about how dirty energy is a threat to life.

According to the report, about 200 activists with Extinction Rebellion blocked the road while kayaks and sailboats blocked the harbor entrance. Police said officers were at the site to monitor the protest.

"We are here because it's crystal clear that there is no future in oil. Fossil fuels lead to death and destruction," Thunberg said in a statement, per the report. She added that oil producers have "blood on their hands."

Equinor, which is majority-owned by the Norwegian state, operates the Mongstad refinery. According to Equinor, it expects to keep oil production steady at 1.2 million barrels per day until 2035, along with 40 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

Norway's government has defended the industry, according to the report by Le Monde and AFP, saying it provides jobs, teaches technical skills, and secures stable energy for Europe.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

According to the International Energy Agency, coal is the largest source of dirty energy that contributes to rising global temperatures at 45%, followed by oil at 33% and natural gas at 22%. That's why activists choose refineries as targets for protests.

Ember, an open data and intelligent policy analysis organization, noted that Norway gets nearly all of its electricity from renewable hydropower but still relies on oil and gas exports for a major part of its income. Activists said they plan to continue to put pressure on leaders to act.

Thunberg became known for school strikes in Sweden and has since become a central voice in youth climate activism. The protests aren't just about oil exports but also about jobs, energy costs, and a generation demanding change for future generations.

For those wanting to get involved in their own way, taking action locally can make a difference in your area.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.