Experts issue warning as iconic beaches could soon vanish: 'To the limit'

Greenpeace is sounding the alarm, concerned that Mallorca is in danger of losing some of the best beaches in Spain because of rising sea levels and disregard for protecting the environment, as reported by the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

What's happening?

Greenpeace believes that poor coastal management is to blame for the threat and that the Balearic Islands, in which Mallorca is the largest island, are ignoring rising sea levels.

Elvira Jiménez, Greenpeace campaign coordinator, said that the lack of urgency to solve the problem is "pushing ecosystems to the limit," per the Bulletin.

Construction and tourist impact are having a negative effect on the coastal habitats. There is a focus on luxury hotels and tourists' considerations for what the region can handle, while environmental concerns are being ignored.

Rising sea levels due to global warming are considered the primary threat to beaches. Warming ocean temperatures and the melting of glaciers and ice sheets are the consequences. The oceans absorb much of the heat, which causes them to expand, and the melting of ice in the polar regions adds additional water to the oceans.

Why is the fact that the sea level is rising important?

Sea level rise is concerning because the additional water can flood coastal communities and destroy beaches, as in the case of Mallorca. This can also affect homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Human activity is contributing to the rising sea level.

Extreme weather events have damaging effects on the regions where they occur, and scientific evidence shows that the human-induced warming of the planet is supercharging the events, making them even more powerful and damaging. This, too, adds to the threat to coastal communities.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

By exploring climate issues and solutions, we can help slow the effects of global warming, which is causing sea levels to rise.

If we each take small steps to protect the environment, those efforts can add up to big positive changes that can have a lot of impact. Anything we can do to reduce the pollution we contribute and the waste we produce is helpful, and spreading the word to help educate others through reliable sources is also critical to making positive change.

A Greenpeace report said that the beaches in Mallorca are among the most threatened and that the water surrounding the islands is warming 67% faster than the global average. Greenpeace environmentalists do not think enough is being done to combat the threat, stating, per the Bulletin, that "with a moderate reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, 40% of beach retreat worldwide could be avoided."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.