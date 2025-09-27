Neighbors come to rescue after finding bird in heartbreaking predicament: 'It was truly a team effort'

"We're optimistic he will be able to recover."

Residents in Richardson, Texas, worked as a team in early September after finding a juvenile green heron suspended from fishing line, struggling 30 feet over Cottonwood Creek, CultureMap Dallas reported.

Residents who heard the bird's cries called wildlife rehabilitation organizations. Sandy Marie Romo of DFW Squirrel Rescue coordinated with Carie Juettner of the North Texas Wildlife Center to plan the difficult rescue.

The heron dangled overhead, its wing tangled in a line that had been abandoned. Romo explained that this happens regularly.

"We've been having problems with young kids coming here fishing, leaving behind plastic bottles, garbage, used fishing lines, and animals found injured or dead on a weekly basis," she told CultureMap Dallas.

Saving the bird demanded creative thinking. A neighbor provided a kayak, and someone else contributed a pole saw. The kayak approach failed in the deep water, so residents brought out the tree trimmer.

Onlookers cheered as the rescue team sawed through a branch. The heron dropped into the creek, where a kayaker waiting below scooped it up with a net.

Federico Benitez, who operates an arborist business and helps with wildlife emergencies, drove an hour to assist, arriving after the bird was safe. He scaled branches and cleared away other tangled wires that could trap animals.

Back on land, Romo and Juettner checked the bird's injuries. Despite bloody wounds and puffy wings from hanging trapped, the animal could recover. Juettner drove the heron to the center for medical care.

The land belongs to individuals, which makes taking action difficult. Richardson's neighborhood police department has gotten many complaints about fishing in the area that harms wildlife. However, property boundaries restrict their ability to act.

Protecting wildlife helps people, too. Herons eat insects that would otherwise multiply unchecked. Creeks manage floods, filter water, and improve outdoor spaces that entire communities can enjoy.

If you find trapped or hurt wildlife, call a local rehabilitation center right away. Clean up fishing gear and alert authorities to illegal fishing to prevent this from happening in the first place. Consider volunteering with or donating to wildlife groups.

Simple steps make neighborhoods safer for animals. Pick up trash you find, and teach your friends and family members how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. These actions protect animals and preserve natural areas for all residents.

When community members come together, they can make a huge difference.

"We spent hours to rescue this heron and we're optimistic he will be able to recover," Romo told CultureMap Dallas. "It was truly a team effort within the community."

