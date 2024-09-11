Unhoused pets face danger in wake of devastating wildfire ripping through reservation: 'I have never seen it like this'

Now, with summers growing hotter, more and more unhoused animals are suffering, with the communities struggling to find shelters for pups.

A warming planet is contributing to a crisis on reservations as Indigenous communities work to save unhoused pets impacted by heat and wildfires.

What's happening?

Grist detailed how changing global temperatures have exacerbated extreme weather events like wildfires, endangering lives, resulting in property loss, and impacting unhoused pets on tribal lands.

In July, an arson-initiated blaze — made worse by high temperatures and dry conditions — swept through the San Carlos Apache Reservation, scorching roughly 2,000 acres and destroying 20 homes.

"The whole downtown was on fire," Geronimo Animal Rescue Team founder Julie Cassadore told the publication. "It was just huge, huge, huge clouds of black smoke, and you could hear what sounded like propane tanks exploding. I saw people running with their children."

"We were driving around burnt dogs with their burnt paws," she added. "We were doing that all night."

Why is this important?

Rising temperatures are one of the factors contributing to dangerous conditions for "rez dogs" who can't find homes, with underfunding and the lingering effects of COVID-19 also playing key roles.

Jennifer Fitzer, who works for animal rescue organization Leech Lake Legacy, explained in the report that the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the suspension of spay and neuter programs, leading puppy birthing season to last all year long.

"Puppy season has been going on on the reservation for over two years now, and in 15 years of doing this I have never seen it like this," Fitzer said.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that 2023 was the hottest year recorded since tracking began in 1850. All of the 10 warmest years have occurred in the past decade.

What can be done to help vulnerable unhoused pets?

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates that 6.3 million animals are sent to U.S. shelters every year, and sadly, nearly 1 million are euthanized. However, the organization notes that animal adoptions and returns to owners make a difference. Since 2011, 2.6 million fewer dogs and cats have been killed due to these actions.

Cassadore is among the community members making a difference in the lives of animals on reservations. In 2024, she won the More Than a Pet Community Hero award for her work.

Donating to causes that matter to you or volunteering your time are ways to support organizations rescuing animals. Making eco-friendly choices is another way to contribute to a healthier and cooler planet for everyone who calls it home.

Switching to LED light bulbs and unplugging energy vampires are two simple actions that reduce pollution that causes global temperatures to rise and even save you cash by lowering your utility bills.

