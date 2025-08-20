Experts thrilled after spotting species thought to have vanished decades ago: 'There could be something here'

The real sign of hope is that one of the survivors is a breeding female.

British conservationists are observing signs of hope for a rare bat species, according to the Times.

Greater mouse-eared bats had been locally extinct, or extirpated, in the U.K. since the 1980s due to habitat degradation and pesticides wiping out their food supply. Recent observations in Sussex have shown that a small handful have managed to survive, however, and are displaying signs of a potential recovery.

"It does indicate some tiny residual population that could have clung on, just a few individuals, and there could be something here," said conservationist Daniel Whitby, per the Times.

The real sign of hope is that one of the survivors is a breeding female, which may be able to keep the species going in the region.

Meanwhile, signs of the grey long-eared bat were recently found in Kent, which would be the first time it has visited in over 40 years. A breeding colony here would be a welcome sight, given the recent destruction of a colony in neighboring Sussex. The grey long-eared bat is also seeing some recovery further west in Devon.

Bats play an important ecosystem role in insect control. Researchers in Thailand had just recently realized how important one species was in preventing pests from destroying crops, for example.

Bats also act as pollinators, which is vital for the reproduction of important plant species. Greater research and habitat protection can ensure these vulnerable species continue to provide value to humanity.

Efforts to do so are ongoing in the U.K., including the building of housing. While greater mouse-eared bat populations in England are still in a state of recovery, it is doing well across Europe. The grey long-eared bat, however, maintains a near-threatened status.

Available data shows that five out of 11 bat species in the U.K. have increased their populations since 1999, and six have remained stable.

